Rendon (knee) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

Rendon banged his left knee on the tarp during Saturday's contest and will be held out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale, though it was apparently a pre-planned off day for the veteran third baseman. He's expected to be available off the bench and should be back in the lineup Monday at Seattle. Gio Urshela will slide over to the hot corner with David Fletcher starting at shortstop.