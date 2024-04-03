Rendon is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game in Miami, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.
Rendon batted leadoff in each of the first five games this season but is still looking for his first hit. Luis Rengifo will take his spot both at the top of the batting order and at third base.
