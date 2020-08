Rendon went 0-for-3 with a walk and a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Rangers.

After homering in his first game as an Angel and notching a hit in four of his first six contests, Rendon has gone ice cold. He has failed to produce a base knock in each of his last five games, going 0-for-16 over that stretch. On the season, the team's prized offseason acquisition is hitting a paltry .111, though he has a healthy .373 OBP due to drawing 13 walks.