Rendon went 1-for-2 with a home run and two walks in Friday's loss to the Dodgers.

Rendon took Clayton Kershaw deep in the bottom of the fifth inning, and that was the hit the Angels could muster against the star left-hander. Rendon has endured a tough start to his Angels tenure, but he has been turning things around of late and is currently riding a four-game hitting streak while also homering in each of his last four games.