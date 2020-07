Rendon (oblique) is starting at third base and batting third Tuesday against the Mariners.

Manager Joe Maddon previously said he expected the 30-year-old to make his season debut Tuesday, and he's now confirmed to be in the starting nine. Rendon missed the first four games of the season with the oblique issue, but he's now set to take the field for the first time with the Angels after signing a massive $245 million contract in the offseason.