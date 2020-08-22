Rendon went 4-for-5 with an RBI in Friday's loss to Oakland.
Rendon notched four singles in the contest, one of which knocked home the Angels' first run in the fifth inning. The performance extended Rendon's hitting streak to 11 games -- a stretch in which he has lifted his batting average from .103 to .321. The third baseman has collected multiple hits in each of his last five contests, going 14-for-22 (.636) over that stretch.
