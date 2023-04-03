Rendon (knee) has been suspended five games for his role in an altercation with a fan on Opening Day in Oakland, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Rendon appears to be appealing the suspension as he's in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners. The veteran first baseman was seen on video grabbing a fan by his shirt and then attempting to strike the fan while using some off-color language in the process. Even if Rendon wins the appeal, it's likely he'll miss at least a a couple of games at some point this spring as punishment.