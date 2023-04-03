Rendon's suspension has been reduced to four games and he'll begin serving Monday against the Mariners, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Rendon was initially suspended for five games, but in return for him dropping his appeal the third baseman has the punishment reduced by one game. The suspension comes after Rendon was in an altercation with a fan on Opening Day in Oakland where the third baseman grabbed someone by the shirt while attempting to strike them before leaving the field. He'll be eligible to return Saturday against the Blue Jays.