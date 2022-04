Rendon went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Saturday's 7-2 win over Texas.

Rendon drove in the Angels' second run with a sacrifice fly in the second inning and stole second base following a walk in the seventh. The veteran third baseman has started slowly with a .185/.303/.296 slash line through 33 plate appearances, but he's given his fantasy managers some value with two thefts. Rendon didn't even attempt a stolen base in either of his previous two campaigns.