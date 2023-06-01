Rendon (groin) took batting practice and fielded grounders Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Blum notes, however, that Rendon did not make any throws across the diamond. It's possible he's dealing with some sort of physical issue beyond the left groin strain that sent him to the injured list in mid-May. Nonetheless, the current belief is that the third baseman will be back on the Angels' active roster at some point during their next homestand, which runs from June 6-11.
