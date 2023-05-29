Rendon (groin) fielded grounders Monday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
It's the first time he's done so since he suffered a left groin strain in mid-May. Rendon is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis and is not expected to go out on a rehab assignment, so while it's not clear exactly when he'll be activated, it could potentially be any day now.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Not yet taking grounders•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Unlikely to need rehab games•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Goes through agility drills•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Gets positive results from MRI•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Lands on IL with groin strain•
-
Angels' Anthony Rendon: Likely to go on IL•