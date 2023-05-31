Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that Rendon (groin) is aiming to return from the 10-day injured list during the team's homestand that begins next week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Rendon has been upping the intensity of his workouts of late, although he has yet to do any hitting on the field or running the bases. He should be able to perform those activities soon, and he doesn't appear as though he'll need a rehab assignment before being activated. Rendon was hitting .301 in 30 games on the season prior to straining his groin in mid-May, although he had hit just one home run.