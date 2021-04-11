Manager Joe Maddon said he doesn't anticipate Rendon (groin) will be in the lineup for Monday's series opener in Kansas City, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Rendon was scheduled to sit out Sunday's game against the Blue Jays before it was ultimately rained out, but the Angels apparently aren't counting on the third baseman to fully move past the injury after one day off. The 30-year-old will travel with the Angels to Kansas City and is being viewed as day-to-day, but he'll likely need to demonstrate some sort of progress in his recovery during the remainder of the road trip to avoid a stint on the injured list.