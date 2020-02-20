Angels' Anthony Rendon: Will temporarily leave camp

Rendon is expected to leave camp "for a few days" to be with his wife when she gives birth to the couple's second child, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The absence clearly won't affect Rendon's standing with the team or readiness for the regular season. The 29-year-old is expected to add a significant boost to the Angels' lineup after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with the team in December.