Rendon was diagnosed with a contusion after X-rays on his injured left knee returned negative following Monday's 7-3 loss to the Rays, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run before he departed in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off himself. Though he required assistance off the field, Rendon was fortunate to avoid structural damage to the knee. The Angels are currently labeling Rendon as day-to-day and could send him for more tests, so his availability for Tuesday's game would seem to be in doubt.