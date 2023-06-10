Angels manager Phil Nevin told reporters after Friday's win over Seattle that Joyce (hand) is expected to be placed on the injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Mariners, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Joyce left Friday's game without recording an out while experiencing irritation in his right hand, and he also reportedly felt some numbness in his fingers. The flame-throwing right-hander is likely to miss at last two weeks, but as Fletcher notes, Joyce won't have a clear timeline until he undergoes more testing Saturday.