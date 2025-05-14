Joyce underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder Wednesday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

The Angels shut down Joyce's throwing program earlier in the month after he reported further discomfort in his shoulder. Rather than waiting to see if more rest would do the trick, the 24-year-old righty opted to go under the knife to address the issue, sacrificing the rest of his season in the process. He'll close the book on 2025 with three earned runs allowed in 4.1 innings and shift his focus toward getting ready for the start of the '26 campaign.