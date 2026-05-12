Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Monday that Joyce (shoulder) was scratched from a scheduled rehab appearance Sunday because "he wasn't recovering as fast as we wanted," Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register reports.

Suzuki said he's "not concerned at all" about Joyce, who the team believes just "needed a couple days." Joyce has permitted two runs (one earned) with a 5:3 K:BB over four innings in his first four rehab outings with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga. The pause in Joyce's rehab assignment could push back his timetable a bit, but he should still be back before the end of May as long as he's able to get back on the bump this week. The hard-throwing reliever is working his way back from labrum surgery on his right shoulder.