Estevez allowed one run on three walks Thursday against Texas. He did not factor in the decision.

Estevez got the call in the ninth inning with the Angels up by three runs, but he was unable to record an out. The right-hander worked the count full against each of the three batters he faced and ended up walking each of them before being given the hook. Overall, Estevez threw just eight of 20 pitches for a strike and was charged with one run, but Jacob Webb managed to contain the damage and notch a save. Estevez has been exceptional this season with a 1.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 39:16 K:BB and 18 saves in 18 chances, so Thursday's meltdown isn't likely to impact his job security.