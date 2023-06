Estevez allowed a run on one hit and one walk while striking out one to earn the save in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners.

Estevez gave up a solo home run to Mike Ford but was able to prevent any other damage. This was the second run Estevez has allowed over his last 5.1 innings, but he has a save in each of the five appearances in that span. For the season, he's 17-for-17 in save chances with a 1.59 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:12 K:BB over 28.1 innings.