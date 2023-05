Estevez allowed a solo home run and issued a walk over an inning of relief but came away with a save in Monday's 6-4 win over the White Sox.

Estevez was taken deep by Eloy Jimenez in the ninth inning but still finished off the 6-4 victory without much issue. He's allowed two runs over his last 17 innings, with both coming on solo blasts. Estevez has now converted all 13 of his save chances to date while posting a 1.50 ERA and 32:10 K:BB through 24 appearances.