Rodriguez (shoulder) was ruled out for the rest of the 2022 season Thursday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander is progressing through a throwing program at the Angels' spring training facility in Arizona, but he won't see game action this season. Rodriguez has been sidelined all season after undergoing capsule repair surgery in November, and he'll have six more months for his rehab and recovery before the start of spring training in 2023.