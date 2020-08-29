Barreto was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Saturday while he goes through the intake protocols.
The 24-year-old was acquired by the Angels from the A's in exchange for Tommy La Stella on Friday, but he'll need to wait at least another day before being declared game ready. Luis Rengifo was recalled from the alternate training site to provide infield depth.
