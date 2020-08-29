Barreto was traded from the Athletics to the Angels in exchange for Tommy La Stella on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Barreto has seen minimal playing time for the Athletics to begin the season as he's gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats. He's scored five times as a pinch runner. He could play a similar role to begin his time with the Angels as he'll likely play behind David Fletcher at second base.