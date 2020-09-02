Barretto cleared intake protocols and was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old was acquired by the Angels from the A's on Friday, but he had yet to join his new team while going through the COVID-19 intake protocols. Barreto had only 10 plate appearances this season prior to the trade, and he's expected to fill a utility role with his new team.