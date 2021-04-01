Barreto (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
The 25-year-old was shut down for 4-to-6 weeks March 22 with right elbow inflammation, and the move to the 60-day IL will guarantee he misses the first two months of the season. Barreto was competing for a utility role in camp and likely won't return until June.
