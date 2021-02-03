Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday that Barreto (shoulder) appears on track to be ready for the start of spring training, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Los Angeles acquired Barreto in a trade with the Athletics on Aug. 28, but he ended up appearing in only six games for his new club before requiring season-ending left shoulder surgery. The 24-year-old has seemingly progressed well in his recovery this offseason, putting him in line to enter the spring with few restrictions, if any. Barreto will likely be competing in camp with a slew of players for a utility role on the Opening Day roster.