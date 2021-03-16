Barreto is competing for a utility role this spring, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com, and has helped his candidacy with a .353/.421/.529 slash line in 11 Cactus League contests.

Barreto is out of minor-league options, which could give the Angels extra motivation to include him on the Opening Day roster. The fourth-year pro struggled mightily last season, collecting only two hits and striking out 15 times in 27 at-bats, but has swung a hot stick this spring. However, Barreto has struck out seven times in his 17 spring at-bats, so he doesn't appear to be past the contact issues that have dogged him throughout his professional career.