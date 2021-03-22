Barreto will be shut down for four to six weeks due to elbow inflammation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Barreto had been pushing to win a utility role but now won't get to fill that role in the early part of the season. He won't start building back up until late April at the earliest and then will still need a fair amount of time before he's ready for game action. Luis Rengifo now looks likely to break camp with the Angels in a bench spot.