Kinsler went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in the Angels' 6-0 victory over the Rangers on Friday.

It's been a lackluster inaugural campaign with the Angels for the veteran infielder to this point, but Kinsler's bat is showing signs of life, as he's now 9-for-15 with two homers, five RBI and five runs scored over his last four games. His .216/.284/.345 slash line through 171 at-bats is still far from pretty, but if this recent surge is a sign that Kinsler is finally set to go on a prolonged hot streak, he could start to provide the fantasy returns that were expected when he came into the season as the Angels' presumptive everyday leadoff man.