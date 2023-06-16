Webb picked up the save Thursday against the Rangers. He allowed one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Webb stepped into a high-leverage situation after Carlos Estevez walked the first three batters of the ninth to load the bases with no outs. However, he managed to escape the jam allowing just one run to pick up his first save of 2023 and the fourth of his career. In 11 appearances (13.1 innings) this season, Webb sports a 2.03 ERA and a 0.90 WHIP to pair with a 2.8 K/BB as one of the Angels' top bullpen arms.