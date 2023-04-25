Barria (1-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and two walks over two innings Monday against Oakland. He was charged with a blown save and a loss while striking out one.

Barria entered the ninth inning with two runners on base and eventually walked in the game-tying run. He then coughed up three runs in the 10th, including a two-run double by Ryan Noda. Barria had turned in 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings since coughing up four runs in his season debut. He's sporting a 4.05 ERA across 13.1 innings.