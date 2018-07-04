Barria is slated to make his next start Thursday against the Mariners in Seattle, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.

Barria had been in line to start Friday's series opener against the Dodgers at home, but he'll instead be pushed up a day in the schedule following Tyler Skaggs' surprise placement on the disabled list with an adductor strain. The Angels will now require a replacement starter Friday, with the newly recalled Deck McGuire looking like the leading candidate to fill the opening if he's not needed out of the bullpen the next two days. The change isn't an ideal one for Barria, as opponents have recorded a .352 wOBA against him on the road compared to a .290 mark at Angel Stadium.