Barria (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks over three innings. He took the loss versus the White Sox on Wednesday and failed to strike out a batter.

Barria had made just one appearance since his June 13 start versus the Rangers -- he tossed three scoreless innings of relief versus the Royals on June 18. His return to the rotation didn't go well, as he yielded three home runs, which accounted for four of the five runs on his line Wednesday. The right-hander now has a 2.92 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 40:16 K:BB through 49.1 innings over 17 appearances (five starts) on the season. Barria is clearly the Angels' sixth starter, which puts him at risk of getting skipped in the rotation when there are numerous off days available to keep the rest of the starters on turn. That's not the case for the next week, and he's tentatively projected for a road start versus the Padres his next time out.