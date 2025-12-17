Angels general manager Perry Minasian said Wednesday after the signings of Romano and Drew Pomeranz that the team does not have a set closer, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Romano and Pomeranz have been added to a late-inning mix that includes Ben Joyce (shoulder), Robert Stephenson (elbow) and Ryan Zeferjahn. The 32-year-old Romano has easily the most closer experience of the group, but he's coming off an up-and-down 2025 season with the Phillies that saw him finish with an 8.23 ERA. Minasian also noted that he wants to continue to supplement the bullpen and could acquire a closer from outside the organization.