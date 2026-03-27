Angels' Jordan Romano: Notches save in opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Romano earned the save in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Astros, logging a strikeout and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.
With Kirby Yates (knee) and Robert Stephenson (elbow) sidelined to open the year, Romano was tasked with closing out Anaheim's 3-0 victory Thursday. It's an encouraging start to the year for the veteran right-hander, who signed with the Angels after struggling to an 8.23 ERA across 42.2 innings with the Phillies last season. Romano is expected to share ninth-inning duties with lefty Drew Pomeranz until the Halos' bullpen returns to full health.
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