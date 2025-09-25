Fermin earned a hold against the Royals on Wednesday with a perfect inning of work.

After Yusei Kikuchi was pulled from the contest due to a left forearm cramp, Fermin took over in the sixth inning and retired all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. The right-hander has been effective since his most recent call-up from the minors Aug. 17, registering a 1.88 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB over 14.1 innings spanning 16 appearances. Fermin has recorded a modest six holds over 39 outings this season, but he's picked up a hold in each of his past two games.