Soriano (3-4) allowed three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out four over six innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Soriano wasn't at his best, but he was still good enough to picked up his third quality start over four outings in May. He also got back in the win column for the first time since April 10 versus the Rays. Soriano's continued success has come from keeping the ball down -- he hasn't allowed a home run in his last five starts and has given up just three long balls all season. That's helped to keep his ERA at 3.57 despite a 1.48 WHIP and 46:27 K:BB over 58 innings. His next start is expected to be in a favorable home matchup versus the Marlins this weekend.