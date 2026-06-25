Angels' Jose Soriano: Hit hard in no-decision

Soriano took a no-decision Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing five runs on six hits and two walks in three innings. He struck out four.

Soriano didn't have his best stuff on the bump Wednesday, as half of the hits allowed went for extra bases. The 27-year-old right-hander has regressed dramatically following an incredible start to the season that saw him post a 0.24 ERA through six starts -- he's given up at least three runs in seven of his last 11 outings. Soriano holds what's still a respectable 3.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 102:48 K:BB over 95 innings, and his next scheduled appearance is set to come at pitcher-friendly T-Mobile Park versus the division-rival Mariners.