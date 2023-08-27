Soriano earned a hold against the Mets on Saturday, allowing one hit and striking out two batters over two scoreless innings.

Soriano had worked exactly one frame in each of his past seven outings coming into Saturday, but he was tasked with covering two against the Mets with the Angels hanging onto a narrow lead. The rookie reliever was up to the task, retiring the side in order in the seventh inning and working around a hit-by-pitch and a single to keep New York off the scoreboard in the eighth. Soriano has emerged as a key piece of the Angels' bullpen since being called up in early June, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 44:20 K:BB over 32 innings while pitching frequently pitching in high-leverage situations. He ranks second on the team with 13 holds on the campaign.