Soriano escaped with a no-decision in Wednesday's 11-9 loss to Boston, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander did avoid serving up a homer for the eighth straight start, but that was about the only silver lining for Soriano, who needed 99 pitches (59 strikes) to record 11 outs while coughing up a season-high seven runs. He'll take a 4.11 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 52:37 K:BB through 72.1 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the A's.