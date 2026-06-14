Angels' Jose Soriano: Tosses five shutout innings

Soriano (8-4) allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five over five shutout innings to earn the win over the Rays on Saturday.

Soriano picked up his second win in a row, but this was a better performance than the previous one. The right-hander started the year with five scoreless outings in his first six starts before predictably regressing throughout a shaky May. Soriano is now at a 2.79 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 92:42 K:BB through 87 innings over 15 starts this season. He's still a bit of a risk in tough matchups due to his high walk rate. The 27-year-old is projected to make his next start on the road versus the Athletics. He faced them May 21, allowing two runs over 6.2 innings in a no-decision.