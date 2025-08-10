Jansen struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 21st save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Tigers.

The 37-year-old closer needed only 12 pitches (nine strikes) to dispatch the top of Detroit's order. Jansen hasn't given up an earned run since June 15, posting a 0.67 WHIP and 20:4 K:BB in 19.1 innings over that stretch to go along with his pristine ERA, and on the season he's 21-for-22 in converting save chances, his best rate since he went an incredible 41-for-42 with the Dodgers in 2017.