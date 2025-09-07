Jansen pitched a perfect inning to earn the save in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Athletics.

Jansen has rebounded well after a rough patch in the middle of August that saw him allow four runs over five innings while going 1-2 with one save from Aug. 12-22. Since then, he's pitched five straight hitless innings with a 2:2 K:BB and earned three saves. He's up to 26-for-27 on save chances this year while maintaining a 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 50:18 K:BB through 54 innings.