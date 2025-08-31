Jansen earned the save in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Astros, walking one a scoreless ninth inning.

The veteran closer was summoned to protect a three-run lead and worked around a leadoff walk to notch his 24th save of the season. The outing was another step toward Jansen's former self after he had given up four earned runs over his previous six appearances. Even with the few recent bumps, Jansen has still converted eight of his last nine save chances and looks to be getting back on track.