Jansen earned a save against the Dodgers on Monday, striking out two batters in a perfect ninth inning.

Jansen spent his first 12 big-league campaigns with the Dodgers, but that didn't give them any sort of advantage over him Monday. Rather, Jansen blew past the three hitters he faced with ease, needing just nine pitches (eight strikes) to retire the side in order and notch a pair of punchouts. The reigning AL Reliever of the Month has been downright dominant since mid-June; he hasn't given up any earned runs over his past 19 appearances spanning 19.1 innings while picking up eight saves and posting a 22:4 K:BB over that span. Jansen's 2.66 season ERA is on pace for his lowest mark since he registered a 2.22 ERA over 69 regular-season appearances in his final campaign with the Dodgers in 2021.