Angels' Kenley Jansen: Perfect for 25th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jansen picked up the save Sunday against the Astros, throwing a perfect ninth inning. He did not record a strikeout.
Jansen became the ninth player in baseball to hit the 25-save milestone this season, and he did so by retiring Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa in order. Jansen has now fired three consecutive hitless innings, a streak that follows back-to-back losses where Jansen yielded three runs across two innings total. He has a 2.94 ERA in 52 innings this season.
