Jansen notched a save against the Dodgers on Wednesday, retiring all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.

Jansen gave up a tiebreaking solo homer to Shohei Ohtani in the ninth frame Tuesday, breaking a 20-appearance scoreless streak. The veteran closer was right back on the mound against his former club Wednesday, this time with the task of protecting a one-run, ninth-inning lead. Jansen came through, retiring Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith on a combined 10 pitches. Jansen has now converted 23 of 24 save opportunities on the campaign, putting him on track for his highest save conversion rate since he went a remarkable 41-for-42 in save chances with the Dodgers in 2017.