Jansen secured the save Wednesday against the Royals, striking out two in a clean ninth inning.

Jansen posted his 28th save of the season, and he hasn't permitted a single hit over his last nine appearances. Through 59 innings, the veteran right-hander has a 2.64 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 54:19 K:BB while blowing just one save opportunity. Jansen is headed for unrestricted free agency this winter, and he'll soon set his sights toward trying to become only the third member of the illustrious 500-save club along with Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman. Jansen has 475 saves for his career.