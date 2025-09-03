Angels' Kenley Jansen: Snares 26th save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jansen picked up the save Tuesday against the Royals, walking one batter and recording two strikeouts during a scoreless ninth inning.
Jansen had gone four straight appearances without recording a strikeout -- his longest streak of the season -- but he nabbed a pair of Ks in Tuesday's save opportunity. The 37-year-old closer is now one save away from matching his 2024 total, and his current 2.89 ERA would be his best since the 2021 season.
